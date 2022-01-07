Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Trading 4.5% Higher

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. 357,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 981,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler acquired 11,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $65,108.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

