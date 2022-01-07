Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.85.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

