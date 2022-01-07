Indie Asset Partners LLC Raises Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. 28,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.36 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

