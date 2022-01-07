Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $140.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.94. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

