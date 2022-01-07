Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11.

About Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF)

Ingenia Communities Group owns, manages and develops a portfolio of retirement and lifestyle communities. It operates through four segments: Gardens, Fuel, Food and Beverage Services, Lifestyle & Holidays, Corporate and Other and Lifestyle Development. The Gardens segment provides rental villages. The Settlers segment provides deferred management fee villages.

