Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in December

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Innate Pharma stock remained flat at $$4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

