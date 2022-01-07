Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Holdings Lifted by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January comprises about 3.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 6.53% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 72,150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 771.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

