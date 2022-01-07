Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Insider Purchases £146 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) insider Toby Courtauld purchased 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.84) per share, for a total transaction of £146 ($196.74).

Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Toby Courtauld purchased 20 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 741 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($199.70).

LON GPOR opened at GBX 752.50 ($10.14) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 127.54. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 607 ($8.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 731.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 748.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 640 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.43) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 731.75 ($9.86).

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

