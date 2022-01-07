Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 17,748 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $788,340.78.

On Monday, November 1st, Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total value of $203,472.84.

NYSE:ANET opened at $132.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day moving average is $108.52. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. UBS Group downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

