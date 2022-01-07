Insider Selling: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $24,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BEEM opened at $16.67 on Friday. Beam Global has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $75.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.18 million, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of -0.09.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 147.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

BEEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

