Insider Selling: Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Sells 71,148 Shares of Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 71,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,067,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 593,035 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $8,925,176.75.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 95,956 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,439,340.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 62,379 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $936,308.79.

On Friday, December 10th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 498,598 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $7,578,689.60.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 1,273,154 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $19,746,618.54.

On Monday, December 6th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $35,254,650.20.

On Friday, December 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $666,490.32.

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $2,163,658.15.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on OWL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

