Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells 4,921 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $196.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $307.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. American National Bank boosted its position in Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

