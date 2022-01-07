Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $2,821,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $4,717,800.00.

On Friday, November 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $2,736,600.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, William Hoffman sold 3,722 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $335,612.74.

On Monday, October 25th, William Hoffman sold 500 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $45,025.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, William Hoffman sold 25,778 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,322,597.80.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $87.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.69. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 325.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

