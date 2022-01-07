Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Sells 3,068 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Roger Adsett sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $84,707.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,489. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 438.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $231,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

