Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $485,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IRMD opened at $48.28 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $595.87 million, a P/E ratio of 100.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,164,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,075,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in IRadimed by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.