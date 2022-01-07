Insider Selling: Marley Spoon AG (ASX:MMM) Insider Sells 857,350 Shares of Stock

Marley Spoon AG (ASX:MMM) insider Gilbert Siegel sold 857,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.66), for a total transaction of A$788,762.00 ($567,454.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Marley Spoon Company Profile

Marley Spoon AG provides subscription-based weekly meal kit services in Australia, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and the Netherlands. The company creates original recipes and delivers ingredients directly to customers for them to prepare and cook. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 327,000 active customers across the Marley Spoon and Dinnerly brands.

