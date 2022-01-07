Insider Selling: Marley Spoon AG (ASX:MMM) Insider Sells 857,350 Shares of Stock

Marley Spoon AG (ASX:MMM) insider Gilbert Siegel sold 857,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.66), for a total transaction of A$788,762.00 ($567,454.68).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Marley Spoon Company Profile
