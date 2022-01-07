Insider Selling: NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) SVP Sells 25,630 Shares of Stock

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NRG Energy stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in NRG Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.