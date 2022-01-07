Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Sells 5,022 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $18,430.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Thomas Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $34,959.42.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $659.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.27.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The business had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGEN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

