Insider Selling: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Insider Sells 3,707 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 3,707 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $11,899.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PBYI. Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 76,077 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

