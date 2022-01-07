Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Sells 6,655,136 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talos Energy alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 73,434 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $749,761.14.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $1,010.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $559,381.07.

NYSE:TALO opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.