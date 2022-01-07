Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CFO Sells 115,896 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KO opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 76,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

