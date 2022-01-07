Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CAO Sells 9,464 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 19.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

