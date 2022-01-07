Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells $169,113.84 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $169,113.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $316,124.16.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78.

Zuora stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Zuora by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 76.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 18.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

