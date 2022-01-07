Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NSIT stock opened at $109.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,475. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,523,000 after acquiring an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,660,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

