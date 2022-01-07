Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Update

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 269,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 634,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 123,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,987,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 132,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,142. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $306.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

