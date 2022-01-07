Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $1,561,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $1,577,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,620,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $1,607,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $1,556,800.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,497,200.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $1,557,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,510,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,518,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,537,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 594,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,210. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 695,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after acquiring an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after buying an additional 632,642 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after acquiring an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,715,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

