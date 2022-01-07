International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth $31,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP opened at $48.34 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

