International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Trading Down 11.4%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)’s stock price dropped 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 9,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 13,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.11.

Get International Zeolite alerts:

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.