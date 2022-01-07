InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 29.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPVA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,391. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.