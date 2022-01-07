Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ITCI. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

ITCI opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,232,700 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.