InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Shares Gap Down to $28.39

Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.39, but opened at $27.36. InvenTrust Properties shares last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

