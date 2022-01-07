Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Up 15.2%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS) was up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 93,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 63,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$27 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

About Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

