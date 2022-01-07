Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

Get Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund alerts:

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.