Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile
