Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VKQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 110,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $14.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.