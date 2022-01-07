Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,912 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 0.9% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 173,425 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,350 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 693,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 256,517 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.78 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

