Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 111.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $65.90.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

