Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $125.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.62.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

