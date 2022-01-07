Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Raised by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,707,000 after buying an additional 552,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,617,000 after buying an additional 486,487 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after buying an additional 346,167 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $162.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

