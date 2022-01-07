Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 52.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000.

RFG opened at $223.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.62 and a 200-day moving average of $228.16. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.63 and a 52-week high of $246.33.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

