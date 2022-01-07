Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:PSCC traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $89.40 and a twelve month high of $112.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

