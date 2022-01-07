Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,319 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000.

Shares of GTO opened at $55.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.57 and a one year high of $57.77.

