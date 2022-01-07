Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.39

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 50926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

A number of research firms have commented on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 61.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,129,000 after buying an additional 59,113 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 62.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 182.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

