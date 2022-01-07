Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID) fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.32. 175,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 142,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48.

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Stuart Stoller sold 50,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $812,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUID. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ipsidy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ipsidy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ipsidy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ipsidy Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUID)

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

