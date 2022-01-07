iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 99,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,414,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

IQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iQIYI by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

