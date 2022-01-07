IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Up 25.8% in December

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IRMD stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,911. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $567.73 million, a PE ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 0.83.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IRMD. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $403,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $137,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,194 shares of company stock worth $6,187,771. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 24.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

