iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,643 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 13.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.17% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $34,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $56.43.

