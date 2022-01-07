iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Increased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 143,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period.

HDV stock opened at $101.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08.

