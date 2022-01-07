iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $67.82 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMXF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000.

