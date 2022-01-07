iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

EWC stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

