iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 53,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 496,077 shares.The stock last traded at $20.72 and had previously closed at $20.72.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $138,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

